Poems Live at The Big Windows Review

My poems “Scarecrow’s Wealth” and “Cells” are live at The Big Windows Review. Thank you to editor Thomas Zimmerman for supporting my work, and to Charles Payne for sponsoring/inspiring the scarecrow poem.
My poems “Scarecrow’s Wealth” and “Cells” are live at The Big Windows Review. Thank you to editor Thomas Zimmerman for supporting my work, and to Charles Payne for sponsoring/inspiring the scarecrow poem.
Congratulations!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks, Andrew.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You’re welcome.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well done, Bob. Congratulations.
Every moment is a gift. Mine today was these poems left in my Reader.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You are so right, Ken. Every moment!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Scarecrow! He always knows. (K)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Scarecrow is still getting around!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank goodness.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Congratulations! I’m always happy to have a Scarecrow encounter. And I’m fascinated with “Cells”, a mysterious mix of specifics with an overall mystery … can take cells as the yeast changing dough into bread-for-buttering; can take cells as the connecting hours of the day during which dough becomes bread; can take cell to a higher level and peer into a kitchen wherein man and dog comfortably share food and anticipate what’s next … perhaps a shift to a different higher-level cell? (Move to Indiana?)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cells are fascinating, indeed. And yes, a move to Indiana!
LikeLiked by 2 people
congrats, Robert –
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Beth!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Congratulations!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Leslie!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Congratulations!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks very much, Barbara!
LikeLiked by 1 person