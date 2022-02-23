Glass with Memory
When I remember you
glass comes to mind,
but nothing so transparent
as an unclothed thought
or warmth trickling in
through the pipes or
under the haze of
the second night’s sheet,
no two alike except
in appearance, but under
the lamp’s unconscious glare
I find warmth spreading
across the hard surface,
telling me all is
not lost, that smoothness
persists beyond our reflection.
“Glass with Memory” made its first appearance on the blog in February 2017.
You are a great writer 👍
LikeLiked by 2 people
You are very kind. Thank you.
LikeLike
Mmmmm, sensory! And like a door ajar letting me see enough to know I’m NOT seeing all!
Especially “alike except / in appearance” and “warmth spreading / across the hard surface”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I had fun with this one — a long, run-on sentence, with four words per line in four four-line stanzas. A tad gimmicky, but sometimes it’s interesting to try out something different, to see if I can follow strict rules and still deliver it smoothly. 🙂
LikeLike