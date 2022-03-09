A History of Particles: Ash, Wood, Shrimp

Unsettled and predisposed

to flight, they

rise. Or, awaiting the process, receive

the glow as prelude to transformation, a

nocturnal exegesis inscribed in flame

and black swirls. Death in the air,

settling upon us. The bitterest

taste. But how to explain

the tongue’s sweet tremor? And the narrow

margins between the transition

from wood to smoke?

At 250 degrees

their pale shells redden,

become vessels of radiant

heat and its attenuated function,

moisture retained so as

to delay and heighten the

delectable flesh, once freed, become

virtue, become fate

sliding down the throat,

the course of deterioration hastened

and endured in perpetuity.

This first appeared on the blog in June 2015.