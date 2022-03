Hummingbird

The thought makes

trembling so

incomplete, a consequence

of knowledge attained. I look out

and see leaves flitting in the dusk,

the air closing around them

like the mouth of an old well

swallowing light. Such

hunger we find difficult

to comprehend. The wind shivers

through our lives and repeats itself,

though differently each time.

Every departure is a return.

“Hummingbird” made it’s first appearance on the blog in December 2014. I wrote it in the 1980s, probably between 1987-1989.