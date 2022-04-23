Poem Up at The Bluebird Word Posted on April 23, 2022 by robert okaji My poem “Night’s Turning” is live at The Bluebird Word. I am grateful to the Bluebird team for taking this piece. Share this:TwitterFacebookTumblrPinterestLike this:Like Loading... Related
This is a sultry, sensual poem, Robert. Kudos to you getting it in The Bluebird Word!
Thanks, Tre. I was inspired!
You’re most welcome! It reads as such!
🙂
Beautiful love poem, Bob – so sensual!
Thanks, Lynne. Some poems just pop out…
Some of the best ones!
