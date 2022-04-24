Self-Portrait with Shadow

Sometimes light reveals our thoughts.

Separate and unequal, we blend.

The predominant sibilant in English,

its pronunciation varies.

Sciaphobia is the fear of shadows. Last

winter the wellhead froze and we

chain-sawed our way to warmth,

synchronized in the fading light.

And which decides the other’s fate?

In the flame I detect new life, a hissing

in the cast iron box. Though ranked only 8th

in frequency of use, more words in English

begin with S, leaving additional questions.

Is hiss the opposite of shh?

The umbra is the darkest part

of the shadow, where light is completely

blocked. Not the serpent, but the bow

and a misperception. Shadows grow

in proportion to the distance

between the object blocking the light

and the projection surface. Resembling

infinity, yet missing the link. Two facets

of one darkness. A faint suggestion. Amphiscians

cast shadows in two directions. Or not at all.

This appeared on the blog in April 2015, and another version appeared in Otoliths in fall of 2013, but it appears that I’m not quite done with it. I’d been exploring our alphabet, tracing letters’ origins from hieroglyphs to present form, and attempting to merge some of those findings with disparate details. One of these days I’ll get back to it…

A Q&A and more successful examples of what I was trying to achieve can be found at Prime Number Magazine: