My Chapbook is on Sale

A few days ago I received a notice from Amazon that I might be interested in this book. Well, yeah. Maybe. I wrote the damned thing. I clicked on the link and discovered that it’s on sale for $3.98 (a 60% discount). I have no idea why it’s on sale, but if you have any interest in reading it, now’s a good time to order. Or just use it as a coaster. It’s paper — it absorbs water!
Just ordered. It said only three left!
Thanks, Merril! This publication has been a weird experience. The press seems to have forgotten that 2021 ever was, and they’ve done next to nothing to publicize this and the other two prize-winning chapbooks. And now it’s on sale. Ha!
Well. . .2021 was a strange year!
It was, indeed!
