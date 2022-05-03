Night Journey (after Tu Fu)

Wind bends the grass along the road.

A lonely truck passes by.

Stars reach down to touch these hills

and the moon drifts behind.

No one will ever know my poems.

I am too old and ill to work.

Circling, floating, who am I

but a vulture looking down.

First posted in March, 2014.

This is not a translation, but rather a version, my “take” on a famous Tu Fu poem. I claim no abilities in translation, neither speak nor read Chinese, and instead depend upon the skills of those who have ventured into these difficult reaches. This is where the poem carries me, a middle-aged Texas hill county dweller, in the Year of the Horse, 2014.

“Night Journey” is included in my micro-chapbook, No Eye But The Moon’s, available via free download at Origami Poems Project.

Here’s the transliteration on chinese-poems.com:

Nocturnal Reflections While Traveling

Gently grass soft wind shore

Tall mast alone night boat

Stars fall flat fields broad

Moon rises great river flows

Name not literary works mark

Official should old sick stop

Flutter flutter what place seem

Heaven earth one sand gull

My goal was to retain the mood, as I understand it, of the original, and to place it into my personal context. An interesting exercise.