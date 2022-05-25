Moths

Small moths stir
in the darkness.
I feel their

wings brush my
face, my hands,
remembering the cry

of something unseen.
It is windy
again this morning.

 

* * *

“Moths” first appeared here in July 2015.

  1. Reading this after a night of whipping wind & rain that took out the power … I went outdoors just as it blew in – air truly charged, charging my curiosity, so many somethings unseen in the dark – the dark of immediate moment and the dark of blown-away memory. Reading this and pondering memories as moth wings that brush by, vanish. Yikes!

