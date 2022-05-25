Moths Posted on May 25, 2022 by robert okaji Moths Small moths stir in the darkness. I feel their wings brush my face, my hands, remembering the cry of something unseen. It is windy again this morning. * * * “Moths” first appeared here in July 2015. Share this:TwitterFacebookTumblrPinterestLike this:Like Loading... Related
Reading this after a night of whipping wind & rain that took out the power … I went outdoors just as it blew in – air truly charged, charging my curiosity, so many somethings unseen in the dark – the dark of immediate moment and the dark of blown-away memory. Reading this and pondering memories as moth wings that brush by, vanish. Yikes!
A very evocative poem.
