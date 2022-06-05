Poem Featured at Great Lakes Review Posted on June 5, 2022 by robert okaji My poem “Where Grief Falls” is featured at Great Lakes Review. I am grateful to the team at GLR for taking this piece. Share this:TwitterFacebookTumblrPinterestLike this:Like Loading... Related
I feel your words. Going through the motions of getting dressed or cooking dinner all the while wanting the hurt to just stop.
Thank you for your poem today.
Thank you, Ali. Sometimes going through the motions is all we have at the moment. But that passes, at least for most of us.
I was moved by your poem. It hit very close to home.
Thanks, Liz. Those were a rough few years.
You’re welcome, Bob.
Yes. I have been waiting for/watching the same leaves and grass to decompress for far too long.
They do — some more quickly than others.
Moving poem – “rising because they must”! Congrats, Bob!
Thanks, Lynne. Some things can’t be held down or compressed forever.
Congratulations!
Thank you.
You’re welcome.
Wonderful poem…congratulations. 👏👏👏
Thanks very much!
