While Trespassing I Note the Sadness of Old Fences

I write poems when I can,

in late morning or during

the afternoon, between chores

but before dinner. And sometimes

I duck through spaces

void of wire barbs, and consider

how to fill the incomplete, which words,

what materials could repair

those particular holes. I cut my own

fence once, to access our house

when the creek flooded the road,

lugging uphill through the snake

grass a jug of scotch, my mandolin

and a watermelon, essentials for a weekend’s

respite. To be truthful I cut only the lowest

strand, to help the dog get through — I

was able to climb over, but he couldn’t dig

through the limestone rubble to wriggle

under, and we’d come too far

to simply turn around.

* * *

This appeared in riverSedge, Volume 29, Issue 1, released in October 2016. I first encountered riverSedge in 1983, and vowed that one day my poetry would be published in this journal. It took a while…