Sunday, June

Trying to give, I fail too often.

But this day we prepare for you

food that your beloved often cooked,

made with the ingredients of 19,000

nights and promises of more to come.

These potatoes. That beef, the fruit.

Simple, and yet so difficult to reproduce.

Even the recipe is incomplete. “Some

mayonnaise,” it says, then “mustard,”

but not whether dry or prepared, and

the amount is unclear. Yet the results

transport you to stronger days, to

the clear-eyed self and limitless

possibilities, meals on the table

at five o’clock, the satisfaction of work

well done, knowing that you have soared

above your father’s imprecations

but never beyond love’s touch, her

sleepy murmurs, morning coffee,

burnished histories and late cigarettes,

the tulips on the soil you’ll soon share.

“Sunday, June” first appeared in the print journal Nourish in March 2018.