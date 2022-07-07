Cedar Grove (after Wang Wei)

I sit alone among the cedars,

play my guitar and hum.

In this dark forest

no eye spies me but the moon’s.

My take on Wang Wei’s “Bamboo Grove,” from this transliteration copied somewhere along the way:

alone sit dark bamboo among

strum lute again long whistle

deep forest man not know

bright moon come mutual shine

“Cedar Grove” made its first appearance here in March 2014. I adapted it to fit my circumstances…

