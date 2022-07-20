Nights at the Magdalene Laundry

Waiting, as if it could

be foreseen, as if influence and love

and truth could ease into the conversation,

she pours water into the night’s

mouth. A little longer, says the voice,

and the wind bends the grass,

reaching, without apprehension, a conclusion.

Which is not to claim verity, nor the patience of stone

crumbling along the ledge.

She leaves when nothing remains.

“Nights at the Magdalene Laundry” first appeared here in January 2016, and was subsequently published in The Basil O’Flaherty, in November 2016.