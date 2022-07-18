My poem “True Name” is up at boats against the current. I am grateful to editor-in-chief McKenna Themm for taking this piece.
My poem “True Name” is up at boats against the current. I am grateful to editor-in-chief McKenna Themm for taking this piece.
I love the poem!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you, Liz. I had a long relationship with several oak trees…
LikeLiked by 2 people
You’re welcome, Bob.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Congrats!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks, Beth. Much appreciated.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good work!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you, Andrew. Much appreciated.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Congratulations!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks very much, Andrew.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re welcome.
LikeLike
Congratulations, Bob.
I appreciate that you are able to have a civil conversation (albeit one-sided) with an oak tree. Mine consist of curses with their pollen, which has plagued me since I moved to Missouri. Give me a maple, any day. 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Ken. Well, junipers and I are another story…
LikeLiked by 1 person