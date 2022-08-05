

Memorial Day

Arriving at this point

without knowledge of the journey,

the slow collapse and internal

dampening – the shutting down, the closing in – lost

in the shadowed veil, my eyes flutter open to find

everything in its place, yet

altered, as if viewed from a single step

closer at a different height, offering a disturbing

clarity. Looking up, I wonder that she wakes me

from a dream of dogs on this, of all days,

only to detect under me linoleum in place of the bed,

my glasses skewed from the impact,

the floor and left side of my head wet. You looked

like you were reaching for something, she says,

and perhaps I was, though with hand outstretched

I found nothing to hold but the darkness.

“Memorial Day” was first published in Eclectica in July 2014, and was, much to my delight, subsequently included in Eclectica Magazine’s 20th Anniversary Best Poetry Anthology.



