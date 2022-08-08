Who Will Know

If I drip like snow from the roof who will know?

When I throw stones at dead men who will know?

The mother’s ghost rests in a razor-filled moat.

He purses his lips, laughs, says who will know?

You are the night sky above the red-cloud horizon.

When I fade like twilight, tell me who will know.

Which vein traces love, which proffers denial

as our blood starts flowing, and who will know?

Unanswered prayers line his frozen pockets.

When he unclenches his tiny hands, who will know?

This man’s tongue repels truth no matter the hour.

If we hear only what he allows, then who will know?

* * *

“Who Will Know” made its first appearance in May 2019 at The Local Train Magazine, a publication out of Bangladesh.