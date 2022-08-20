Sensing My Dismay at the Election Results, My Wife’s Dog Presses Against Me

And when I roll over, my toe finds a hole in the not

inexpensive 400 thread count percale sheet and rips

down its length, and I wonder if I should extend this

metaphor to include walls and the unbearable weight

of societal collapse, or hatred with small hands and

minds or faces like pale disks of whitewashed emptiness

glaring at my friends, or, well, my wife and me, across

the restaurant’s laminate booths or the potholed street

by the bus stop. I recall the woman’s sneer and hushed

commentary that afternoon, and though I wanted to

correct her mistaken assumption (hey, lady, I’m not

Hispanic) and redirect her bigotry to the correct ethnicity,

I chose instead to smile and wave goodbye, to drive to

the polls and cast my ballot, one drop in that dark bucket

of nothingness, floating alone, perhaps to coalesce with

others and attain some sense of parity and belonging,

or to remain outcast, bewildered, wondering how this

could be, what’s happened to us, my home, our country.

* * *

This first appeared on the blog in November 2016.