Calm (after H.D.)

I flow over the ground,

healing its hidden scar–

the scar is black,

the bedrock risen,

not one stone is misplaced.

I relieve the ground’s

burden with white froth,

I fill and comply—

I have thrown a pebble

into the night,

it returns to me,

settles and rises,

a white dove.

* * *

“Calm” is included in my micro-chapbook Only This, which is available via free download from Origami Poems Project. It made its first appearance here on the blog in March 2015, and was written as an exercise, using a poem, “Storm,” by H.D. as the launching point. I’ve tried to emulate her diction and rhythm, with mixed success. Still, it’s fun to try these on occasion.