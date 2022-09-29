Inheritance

All this is mine and I praise the sky

offering surcease

in the form of vapor and a darkening

of its measure, accrued

in the way of interest owed,

increasing like vermin, circling back

then beginning anew.

I count each drop delivered.

The window’s eye blinks

and a lone flash stitches the day.

Each rumble is a coffin’s lid slammed shut.

Wanting nothing, I demand more

and receive only what I want,

a reckoning of desire and

needs ignored.

I have buried your demands.

I have delivered each counted drop.

All this is mine.

* * *

“Inheritance” first appeared in The Closed Eye Open, a publication focusing on consciousness. Many thanks to editors Daniel A. Morgan, Maya Highland and Aaron Lelito for taking this piece.