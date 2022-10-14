A Word Bathing in Moonlight (with recording)

A Word Bathing in Moonlight
You understand solitude,
the function of water,
how stones breathe
and the unbearable weight
of love. Give up, the voice says.
Trust only yourself.
Wrapped in light, you
turn outward. Burst forth.
“A Word Bathing in Moonlight” first appeared in Eclectica in July 2017.
“Thinking Music” Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
A gorgeous reading, Robert. I love “ how stones breathe
and the unbearable weight
of love”
Thank you, Barbara.
I LOVE this poem! It’s a perfect little gem.
Thanks, Liz. It just burst forth one day. 🙂
You’re welcome, Bob. I just love it when that happens!
Gorgeous reading & music …
To love oneself enough to buoy the weight of loving another while moving along your own path … even if away from the other??
Sometimes away is the only way to go.
Yes … I understand solitude and often listen to the stones breathe …
