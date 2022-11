Self-Portrait as Window

When you look through me

which darkness illuminates

your vision, outlining the

ghosts of never was and not

yet? Or do your eyes glare

back in silent terror, knowing

the power of liquid made

solid, of light transformed to

electricity and by inference

these words or the shades

drawn by voice command?

Transparent, elusive, evident,

I stand alone, clear. Hidden.

“Self-Portrait as Window” first appeared in The Dew Drop in November 2020.