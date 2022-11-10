m

(Hotel Eden) In Full Light We Are Not Even a Shadow

Which is to say clarity persists in

increments, in the silent space between

color and lens, within parables seen

in the incomplete: straw, hand. Imagine

white valued more than manner as hidden

thought remains obscured. Lower your eyes, lean

forward. Perspectives tilt towards the mean,

suggesting purpose. When we examine

intent, do we find it? The irony

of bottled cork, of sullied paradise,

a coiled wire, the parrot whose voice,

unheard, implicates us. What felony

must we commit to admit the device

in play? Pull or release? The mimic’s choice.

* * *

Notes: “In full light we are not even a shadow” is a line from Antonio Porchia’s Voices.

Hotel Eden is the title of a piece of art by Joseph Cornell. An image may be found here:

http://www.wikiart.org/en/joseph-cornell/untitled-the-hotel-eden-1945

This made its first appearance here in March 2015.