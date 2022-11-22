In Praise of Rain (with recording)



In Praise of Rain

Which is not to say lightning or hail.

Sometimes I forget to open the umbrella

until my glasses remind me: Wake up, you’re

wet! If scarcity breeds

value, what is a thunderhead worth

in July? A light shower in August?

Even spreadsheets can’t tell us.

***

“In Praise of Rain” is included in my recently released chapbook, Buddha’s Not Talking, available from the publisher, Slipstream Press. Signed copies may be purchased exclusively from Loud Bug Books in Indianapolis. Simply type in “Okaji” to view all of my available books, or just add the title. $10 plus shipping and tax (where applicable).