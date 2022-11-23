In Praise of Darkness

Night falls, but day

breaks. A raw deal,

no doubt, but fairness

applies itself unevenly. Who

chooses weeds over

lies, flowers over truth?

Last night’s rain fell, too,

but didn’t crack the drought.

Again, we think injustice!

Again, we consider falls.

“In Praise of Darkness” is included in my out-of-print chapbook If Your Matter Could Reform. A few signed copies are still available via Loud Bug Books.