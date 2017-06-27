December Moon (1999)
If loneliness breathes,
then rain is its heart,
always falling to its lowest point
before receding. Water graces us
daily in all its forms – the slowest
drop, the line of ice on the wall,
your breath, so soft and even
in the cool night. But no one,
no thing, can fill the void of
departure. You exhale and turn
away, and the air, with its empty
arms, embraces the space
you’ve left. I feel this daily,
whenever we part. At forty-one
I’ve known you half my life
but have loved you even longer,
through the millennium’s demise
and all that preceded or follows.
The brightest moon for a century to come
is but a shadow in your light.
This first appeared on the blog in October 2015. It’s hard to believe that I wrote “December Moon” nearly eighteen years ago. Busy with books, work and life, I didn’t write much in the nineties. But this, the last poem of that decade, recently surfaced. The sentiments are as true today as they were then. I am a lucky man.
Beautiful
Thank you!
In saying so, you showed us how she’s a very lucky woman too. ☺️
We both have our moments, but I insist that I’m the luckiest! 😃
Well written poem. You wrote this for somebody you love but is no longer with you.
She’s still here – sipping coffee across the table from me at this very moment.
Oh ok haha. It’s a better story than I anticipated. Good work.
A beautiful love poem, may you continue to be blessed.
Thanks very much.
Gorgeous, Bob — the way this poem captures the tension in love between connection and separation. (And I am deeply glad for that postscript, for both of you.)
Thank you, Cate. I enjoy solitude, but I miss Lissa when she’s away. That tension remains to this very day.
A romantic testimony of love. !
I’ve been fortunate in love, labor and life!
So poignant
Thank you, Derrick.
All of the above, Bob – a really beautiful love poem!
Thanks, Lynne. My, how the years have rolled on!
I love the tone/mood of this! The empty space and use of rain as the heartbeat, then closing with the moon is great. Well done!
I’m so pleased you like it, Erich. That last moon of 1999 was something to behold!
Ha! That moon marked a new phase in my life, as well…graduating college! 🙂
“no thing, can fill the void of
departure. You exhale and turn” i’ve felt this.
I think it’s a common feeling, and one that still bewilders me.
Thanks for this lovely read. Despite the gloomy undertone (which may be my own) I read a wide range of emotions in these lines. Sadness, loss, longing, love and contentment even some quantum physicist “I’ve known you half my life but have loved you even longer” … What a blessing to love (and write) this way.
You are very welcome. I’m pleased it resonated for you.
Another great one. It is always powerful when you bring “breathe’ and “night” into your work. Lots of powerful feelings and imaginings to be had…
63 Nien Nunbs out of 5!
Thanks, Daniel. Can’t get much better than 63 Nien Nunbs!
The 64th Nien Nunb is earned by allegorically referring to the original Chalcedony Waves of Queen Amidala… awarded to Nien by Princess Leia herself when he led the Alderaanian survivors off of Sullust past the Imperial Military…
Now THAT’s a poem about night time!
I’ll have to live with just 63 Nien Nunbs.
Do not be troubled. 99.9% of the poetry ever published is worth 15 to 20 Nien Nunbs at best. William Carlos Williams and you are the only 63 Nien Nunb worthy poets I have ever encountered, with Kerouac being a 61 Nien Nunber, and a couple of things by Daniel Paul Marshall being 52 Nien Nunb worthy.
The maximum number of Nien Nunbs is 65, and the only thing I have ever encountered that earned all 65 is the last 16 seconds of the song “Limelight” by RUSH, starting from Neil Peart’s big drum fill approx. 4 minutes into the song. That ending is so ferociously exciting and musical to me, NOTHING will ever make me feel as musically happy as that ending (starting at 4:02 in the official video).
That is quite the drum fill. Has great “mouthfeel,” which is quite the odd thing to say about that instrument. Still, it is true. I can roll it around my mouth. I can taste it, feel it.
Neil Peart composes his drum parts to compliment and/or supplement the lyrics… which he himself writes 100% of in RUSH.
The Neil Peart drum fill is a thing of great power and beauty, like his transitional fill in “Test For Echo” (4:13) which he starts with a drum roll and then spreads it out across the kit in quarter note triplets. It sounds incredible when turned up rather loud.
I love the form and flow. Very nice message, too!
Thank you. Much appreciated.
Love wins. Love always wins. Thanks for the post. Ray
I like to think it does, too, Ray. Thanks very much.
I’ve gone all in on it. The only option.
A wise move, I think.
Reblogged this on The writer in me and commented:
A beautiful and subtle meditation on love and longing. I hope you enjoy this elegant poem by Robert Omani as much as I did.
Thank you for reblogging.
This one speaks my language – permission to translate?
I would be honored, Mary. Thank you!
Thank you！
Done!
Pingback: December Moon by Robert Okaji (translation) | Life is But This 命
This is breathtakingly beautiful, Robert. Wow.
Thank you!
You’re most welcome.
This revived my faith in words and love. Thank you.
Flawless perfection.
