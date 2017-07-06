Independence Day. July 4. Perhaps amidst our celebrating we might consider what those words mean. Freedom has become more precious to me of late.
In Response to Nadia’s Misdirected Email, I State Exactly What I Am Looking For
Balance. The ability to stand on one foot, on a tightrope, and juggle AR-15s,
ethics and dollar bills, while chanting the U.S. Constitution, in tongues.
Or good health.
Unweighted dreams.
A mechanism for disagreeing without needing to annihilate the opposition.
Doorways without doors, truth without fear.
A simple tulip.
One word to describe that instant between thought and pulled trigger,
intent and wish, the elevated pulse and sense of diminished space and time.
Sanctuary. Regret. Apology. Respect.
A tonic to the bitterness, a foil to the sweet.
Fitted sheets that fold. Uncommon sense.
Love in the abstract. More bacon. Smiles.
A closet that embraces everything you place in it. Everything.
The means of unfiring guns, of reversing wounds to undamaged flesh,
and rounds to their magazines, full and never used.
Self-organizing drawers. Due process.
Mothers who know only tears of joy.
One peaceful day.
Just one.
This first appeared on the blog in July 2016. The poem was a response to an email asking a question intended for someone else: “What exactly are you looking for?”
Perfection.
Thank you, Leslie. I’m finding mindless celebration a bit difficult these days.
Ditto.
I understand that about mindless celebration,considering the times – not just in regards to the current administration, but also to the unequal granting of liberties.
There’s so much inequality in treatment of people!
Still hoping. Happy 4th! (K)
Never stop! Thanks, Kerfe.
Still altogether too relevant (and great work). I’m using Bah Humbug for a lot more holidays these days.
I’ve become quite the humbugger!
Yes. Exactly this. ❤️
Thank you, Emily!
I remember this! Another year of grace, insight and wisdom.
Thanks, Linda. It’s been a tough year. I hope the next twelve months brings more grace.
Love this. Yes to a complicated, complicated celebration, especially this year. Also. . . I am the queen of folding fitted sheets! 🙂
OMG! The queen of folding fitted sheets! You must post an instructional video. I am the minor duke of wadding or rolling up fitted sheets. Ha!
Yes please. All of this. And dancing in the streets. Happy 4th Robert.
Happy 4th, Ali. Yes, unabashed dancing in the streets!
All your wants still wanting …
(No amount of bacon could change that one)
Repeating intrigues … as this round ’tis the closet that tugs at me.
Keep wanting!
There’s never enough bacon. Sigh.
Even more powerful this year than last.
Thanks, Cate. It’s been a tough year, physically and emotionally, but the optimist in me keeps forcing himself out…
The way the lines bounce from one unrelated item (at least on the surface) to another, reflects inequality in an interesting way. I do joy in how you can move like that through your poems.
Thanks, Daniel. It is a reflection of the way my mind works, and also pays homage to the ordinary bits of life which occupy so much of our days.
Thoroughly enjoyed!
Thank you!
And this one gets even more precious to me. I needed something to calm my nerves down from all the evocations of warfare out there tonight; I thought it was another glass of wine, but no it was this. 🙂
Glad to provide some comfort, Sunshine. The incessant banging is driving me to distraction…
The chance to like a post more than once
Ha!
Good one
Thank you.
Superb
Thanks, Derrick!
Robert, this is wonderful. Thanks.
What’s the point of repeating the the hollow words if we do not have faith on them or spin those words to our own benefits.
Thank you, as always, for your comments. Perhaps we might resolve some smaller issues and then work our way up. Perhaps.
❤️
