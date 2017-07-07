My Writing Space

I am fortunate to have a writing space of any sort, much less a comfortable one.
This is the shack that launched a thousand rejections…or something like that. It’s small, with a 10 x 12 footprint, and is getting crowded inside. The photo was taken in August 2013, a few weeks before the interior was finished out. Note the inspector, Jackboy, with his ball.
The most important feature of the shack is the air conditioner. The bookcases are nice, too, but the heat would be unbearable without the a/c unit.
Books keep migrating here. I wonder why. The cattle dog spent many hours in the dog bed, but the Chihuahuas prefer the house.
I try to use the available space as efficiently as possible, hence the skinny book cases. The painting is by Stuckist painter Ron Throop, whose art and words inspire me.
The desk is usually messier than this…
Birds often smacked into the righthand window, until I added the little mobile fabricated from a piece of cedar and wooden bird ornaments.
Yes, that’s a stationary bike. The good thing about having such a small space is that I can ride the bike and reach over for a sip of beer without having to pause.
I’ve been banging on that guitar for forty years. It’s a little worn, but then so am I. The broadside is a Galway Kinnel poem, “Little Children’s Prayer,” which joins a small group of signed broadsides in the shack, featuring poems by Jane Hirshfield, Arthur Sze and Mei-Mei Berssenbrugge. Alas, I’m running low on wall space.
I love your space! What’s the poster withe rope bridge? It’s so zen.
I found it at IKEA, of all places, and just had to have it. It’ll come down one of these days, as bookcases will need to be added. But it’s been enjoyable to have. People often ask about the photo of me with the rope bridge in the background. Where was it taken, they ask. In my backyard, I reply. 🙂
This gave me a chuckle. After all this time, now I know.
I’ve been asked “how big is your backyard?” on multiple occasions. 😀
Love it! I’m a fan of ‘man caves’ or anything else you’d like to call outbuildings built with creativity in mind, rather than just somewhere to store the lawnmower.
No TVs in this one! But there are plenty of distractions…
The shack! I love it- great design with the at reach beer! I’m surprised there isn’t an adjoining smoking room.
For meats, not the stuff you inhale…
Hmm. Great idea. A few years ago I decided to make “duck prosciutto,” really just cured duck breasts. I used a refrigerator, on its highest setting, in the garage, with one rack set high in it, with cheesecloth-wrapped duck breasts hanging from the rack. It was successful (the duck was tasty), but Lissa has told the story to illustrate how goofy her husband is. Or at least that’s my feeling. 🙂
Lissa should write a guest post on your blog 😂😂 😂
What I failed to mention was that the duck had to hang there for weeks! But I am patient.
Haha. How does that work in the fridge? I thought curing was done outdoors??
I did it in summer, which is too hot and humid here. The fridge was dry and cool, but took longer – it needed to lose 30% of its body weight to be considered done, and that took a while. I think under normal conditions it takes about a week. But I was, uh, impatient, and didn’t want to wait months to try it. 🦆🦆🦆
Which direction does your window face?
LikeLiked by 1 person
East. And the glass door faces north.
perfect
You exercise in much the same way that I do. Only I don’t ride a bike.
Nourishment is a very important consideration when engaging in an exercise program. And there are no crumbs with beer. 🙂
Good point!
I’m know for my clarity of thought, except when under the influence of beer. 😬
Delighted to see your studio in the garden – a bolt hole well away from the hustle and bustle of urban life.
Regarding the cattle dog, we need to learn more about this character and companion.
The chair with arms is great, solid furniture, no doubt comfortable too. And the wee Mac to broadcast with – what would we do without the wifi and wordpress blogs!
This post reminds me of a photo feature on 40 writers rooms – Nigella Lawson’s study is almost perfection.
It is a lovely bolt hole! Ah, Jackboy the cattle dog was my shadow. Or rather, I was his human. He died three years ago, and we still miss him. I’ve seen a photo of Nigella Lawson’s study. It is truly stunning!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fox, December 2002 – April 2013
You taught me about heart
the rush of happiness I’d feel before arriving home
knowing you’d be there to welcome me.
How wonderful to touch and be touched
to hear your yips of joy
to pat your head and stroke your coat
as you stood against me on hind legs
your whole being smiling in greeting.
You had a beautiful face.
A straight white line ran from your nose to the crown of your skull.
You had four white socks
an orange brown coat
and a white tipped fox’s tail.
You taught me about the wonder of life.
The mere mention of a walk
led to an outpouring of delight.
You’d prance about and sing song whine,
always excited to go out.
When I took my coat off the hook
or pulled up the zip of my boots
you’d be straight out from wherever you’d been
asking to come along,
tailing me around the house.
We traveled much of this island together.
Me at the wheel,
and you moving from the back to sit on my lap
when I accelerated into fourth gear.
You never forgot that you broke your paw in the backseat of my car
the day I took you home from the pound.
Your four strong litter had been taken from your mother the night before.
You were a fluffy pup then
who had to wear an illuminous green plaster of Paris cast
and so I carried you around
and gave you arnica and chamomile tea.
You were with us a week before you made a sound,
a large white and black dog wandered in and you took off.
I thought you looked comical,
a ferocious small downy coated thing
trying to chase this visitor away
with front right paw in psychedelic green cast suspended in the air.
Yet it was then I really met your spirit.
Your feisty protective bark and speedy three legged onslaught
sent that wandering canine slinking off.
Sheparding was in your blood.
When cows arrived in the field beside us
you’d corral them when you got the chance.
Racing seagulls became your daily exercise
after we moved.
You chased them like the wind.
You were as fast as a greyhound.
mirroring their getaway soar on land.
When I called you came.
You’d always look back to see which way I was headed,
and lay close to where I sat.
I’d smile when you’d hide sausages in corners for later,
sometimes leaving them sitting beside the wall in plain view.
You were a gentle being
who liked, quite literally, to lick me clean.
You’d roll over onto your back,
legs up
when you wanted a tummy rub,
knowing that I’d never refuse you.
You taught me that loving someone
means not holding on.
I’d thought I was cried out
after we’d both spent the night awake with your coughing.
I looked into your brown eyes,
and saw that you were tired.
Your heart condition was worsening.
I couldn’t let you suffer.
You were having another bad day
and the pressure on your lungs would build.
The sky outside the window was pure blue
as I held you in my arms
before the vet came in to euthanise you.
Your heartbeat filled the room,
it was irregular.
We wished that you be well, that you be happy and that you be free from suffering.
We wished that you be well, that you be happy and that you be free.
In the distance,
high in the sky,
I watched as two seagulls flew away from us.
Not long after you exhaled a gentle sigh
and your spirit flew.
We returned your body to the holding of the earth at sunset
Where-upon a blackbird sang the perfect hymn.
© Jacinta Carey
In imagining Jackboy, this is one of the pet loss poems I often return to – by Jacinta Carey
Thank you for this. All of our dogs have been special, but Jackboy and I were close.
That’s amazing
It is, Charlie. I can’t express how fortunate I feel.
Nice!
Glad you like it, Andrew. I’m very lucky to have such a place.
Ive been thinking about such a place for myself and the dogs. Nice pad!!!
It has made a huge difference in my productivity.
Wow it’s so clean and neat…do you do your own housekeeping? My whole house is not much bigger than your shed so I have a ukulele.
Well, the neatness comes and goes. Mostly goes. 🙂 Papers pile up, books scatter about. But I sweep and dust occasionally. I’ve thought about picking up a baritone ukulele, and have lusted after a six-string banjo for years. But I don’t play the instruments I already have, enough to suit me, so I’ve not taken the plunge. It’s a good thing I never learned the double bass!
I’ll have to move out if a double bass moves in but for me, it would have been a cello.:)
I would have settled for a cello! Love them both.
What a wonderful dedicated space! I immediately was reminded of Virginia Woolf’s shed. My own space tends to be the south end of our dining room table, near the tall bay windows, so I can distract myself with the birds’ and chipmunks’ and breeze-stirred curtains’ movements… 😉
I used to write mostly in a bedroom/office space at the front of the house. I much prefer the backyard.
I love your space – thank you for sharing. The rope bridge pic is a perfect example of opening up a tiny space with a big piece of art. And the way you have photographed it with the string hanging on the bike, it looks like the bridge comes right out into the room.
That was the thought with that purchase. The small space needed opening up a bit, and Lissa and I both loved it. And I’m also interested in perception, so playing around with selfies in front of that poster has been quite entertaining.
I love your scared space!
Thank you. So do I!
I meant sacred. Not scared. I just noticed my typo. LOL.
My eye’s autocorrect read “sacred.” 😁
Photojournalism at its finest! I love that you shared this!
An exposé! Ha! It seemed time to share, as quite a few people have asked about the shack.
I saw To the House of the Sun. Nice. Cracking little space Bob. The guitar looks a beaute, does it play well?
We’d considered buying a new, slightly larger house, but it was much easier and cheaper to build the shack. The guitar and I have come to terms over the years, and it has a pretty good tone for what it is. I played a Gibson for a while, but never liked it as much. So the old guitar is stuck with me, as I’ll likely wear out before it does.
It’s beautiful. I see of owning one like this too.
Thank you. I find it comfortable, and conducive to writing.
My daughter has that same picture of the jungle rope bridge!! It is nice to have a space to call your own.
It is indeed nice to have that space! I’m quite content to spend most of my daylight hours out there.
Damn it if I wasn’t already attracted to you because of you’re writing. I sure am now. And why does everybody on this planet but me have a little writing haven. I know life isn’t fair but I might have to steal your bookshelves because you left me no other choice
Stephen King wrote Carrie balancing a typewriter on a plank in his laundry room. The space produces nothing, The writer IS the room. I wrote my first book sitting on the floor at an old (1.3 foot high) lacquer table int he bed space of my tiny apartment in Osaka, Japan. I wrote my doctoral dissertation on my laptop while stretched out on my bed in an fully equipped apartment the size of a single bedroom in Toronto. My research notes were written on dozens of trains, in several Zen temple private quarters, on many many airplanes, in many hotel lobbies and restaurants in Japan, Korea.and China, and in more than one bathroom stall.
Luckily the space can be anything, whatever facilitates the work. You’d be surprised at how much work you can get done when you make the world your writing space, as tying ourselves to “a room” my be the very thing keeping us from writing our best work.
The first poem I ever wrote was on a pond-side park bench, sitting across from Kinkakuji in Kyoto… not saying I am a good or profound writer, but for me producing material is writing and revising/editing = the actual art of writing.
We can :”write” anywhere. I’ll bet Okaji Sensei could write a brilliant poem on the wall in soap while taking a bath!
I agree completely. But I’m also the type of person who wants my own little book just for the beauty of it and the coziness. The soap part made me smile and I bet he really could .
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good idea!
*nook
I can and will write anywhere if necessary, but the shack is by far the best workspace I’ve ever had. Now I believe that most of my “writing” takes place in the subconscious, and that to access that “writing” I must empty myself, more or less, and ritual plays a role in this. The act of returning to the same place, the environment built to encourage my sort of creativity – the colors, the books and musical instruments, the blend of old and new, the objects or totems – all contribute to that emptying and renewing process from which the words come. I reach that place much sooner in this space than anywhere else.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Having a fixed place and routine ritualizes the space. It is actually something that Satsuki Kawano writes about in her book Ritual Practice in Modern Japan (how common ritual actions can engage ritual “actors” in special contexts set apart from daily life or make daily life a “ritualized” series of actions (sweeping, cleaning, etc.).
A bookshelf really is an “altar”, isn’t it? 🙂
And I worship before it!
Ha! I spent many years writing wherever I could, but finally decided that I was truly serious about writing, and that I could at last splurge and create that special space. I am lucky to have it.
Nice little space!
It is comfortable, and suits me. What else could I ask for?
Japanese or Scottish single malt whiskey(s)!
Ah, well, yes.
Other things necessary for a writing space (Daniel Schnee Edition)
1. Japanese or Vietnamese girlfriend.
2. Seal Point Siamese or Maine Coon cat.
3. One shelf containing only Kurt Vonnegut works.
4. Blood alcohol level of at least 0.094.
5. Photo of Ornette Coleman.
6. Stereo and copy of Genesis LP “Seconds Out”.
7. Easy access to zarusoba and/or Koya-dofu.
8. Drum set with Tama double bass drum pedals.
9. Diet Coke in mini fridge.
10. 15 Sharpie markers (Ultrafinepoint), and 10 empty notebooks.
Maintaining that blood alcohol level would require much practice.
I am 6’4″ and 250 pounds. I require a lot of “practice”! Usually at least double of practice before opening the notebook…
… and I have the great state of Texas to thank for it. My introduction to bourbon happened in Texas (Dallas) when I was sixteen, and it was also the first time I got pleasantly loaded on it: not drunk but “very happy”… in the bathroom of a dorm at a Christian college!! I hope Jesus was looking the other direction!! LMAO!! I love America, but I REALLY love Texas. All y’all really know how to take socializin’ to the next level.
This is a really great post Robert. Personal space as portraiture and poetry. Love it.
Thanks, Chris. Although I’ve written about many personal things, this seems almost to be the most personal post I’ve done. Hmm. Wonder what that says about me…
Great to have your own place and relatively neat writing space, as we do tend unfold ourselves into our area provided, no matter what the size, but “There’s Room”, always for our pets.
Like I mentioned, it’s usually a bit messier. But yes, there is always room for another pet.
One’s writing space is everything. Your writing space seems quite an attractive everything.
It’s comfortable and conducive to work. And I like it!
What a gorgeous haven. Was there a particular inspiration? How long did it take for this idea to materialize?
There was no particular inspiration. Budget played a big role, as did whimsy. Once the structure was built, the rest just accumulated over time. Design was a function of what I wanted (natural light) vs. what I needed (wall space), in combination with limited space, due to both funding and yard size. And air conditioning was a must. So I researched multiple options (pre-fab, on site building, etc., as well as available cooling options). The whole shebang, from first glimmer to setting foot into the completed shack and actually writing something, took about eight months. But I tend to move deliberately in such matters. 😀
Envy rising … taking notes … thanks for sharing.
It may not be much, but it’s all mine!
Ooh!! Ahh!! How great to have your own writing Sanctuary! It’s adorable.
It is wonderful! Dunno how I’d get along without it.
Great glimpse into your writing world, Robert. Thanks.
You’re very welcome, Sarah. People have asked, so I thought I’d show a few photos.
Reblogged this on Didi Oviatt and commented:
I think I need a writing shack EXACTLY like this one 😍
Thanks for reblogging!
Absolutely. I love your space!
Thanks for sharing a piece of your home. I enjoyed looking at the images and reading the lines.
You are welcome, Joel, and thank you for reading.
You’re welcome Robert.
That’s a great space! I set up a card table at the end of my bed. Aesthetically not pleasing. But we have 4 kids so I’ll take over whoever moves out first’s room. But I’ll have to share with hubby, guests and dogs. Maybe I’ll put a desk in the laundry room…no one goes in there.
I like the laundry room idea. Ha! It only took me 29 years to get to this point. 🙂
Such a cozy shack! I love it. I could work there and not be seen for days! Thank you for giving us a tour!
I pop out for food and drink, but yes, it is sometimes difficult to leave.
Fascinating. We converted our garage into a library lined with IKEA shelving, and installed a dehumidifier. It doesn’t get so hot here. 🙂
I try to limit book purchases mostly to poetry, but am not successful. Even those slim volumes take up space!
I stopped buying 5 years ago, but people tend to give me presents 🙂
I even have a Kindle, but methinks the books breed at night.
🙂
The peace 🙂
It is quite peaceful, Siobhan, except when the neighbors are out with their weed whackers and blowers.
Oh! Sweet! I love it when people share their writing spaces! Loved the intimacy in the pictures, that intimacy which allows you to peek a glance into another’s life, and more specifically, into the revered writing place. Loved the picture of the bridge and the git-tar!
Thanks, Ibrahim. These little glimpses…
What an absolutely fabulous writing space! I’m laughing because I posted a piece about my writing space about two minutes ago! Must be something in the air?
Yes – something in the air!
So good to learn a little more about you, Robert. Love ‘the space that launched a thousand rejections’ 🙂 I really enjoyed reading this post and viewing your world. You’ve inspired me. Have a great weekend when it arrives.
Even my workdays are like weekends, Ryan! Thank you.
Hey that’s great! ☺️😄
Anyway, If I am not mistaken, you shared it on one the Facebook page book groups, I guess I’ve seen the pictures. 😄
Glad you like it. This post went to FB, but otherwise I’ve only shared a few photos here and there.
Oh ok 🙂
I’m glad you’ve seen them!
🙂
😍
🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
I love everything about it! Especially the bird mobile and the bookshelves.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
