Interiors

The history of shadows, a longing
for brightness to bring through your
eyes shapes and their

belongings: our differences, entwined.
It is evening. Wind breathes in the trees and

through your hands at the piano, returning
speech to its origin, clouds, the moon,
burning wood. November, dying.

How often I fail through lack of words.

Beauty in form. Not to create but as in
respiration, to share, to accept and
return without thought. In and out,

the days reciprocate. White, black. Figures
waiting in darkness for light to come bear them.

Another poem from the 80s, “Interiors” made its first appearance here in May 2015.

11 thoughts on “Interiors

  2. This feels more like what you do these days, except here you use more punctuation for pauses, rather than letting the line breaks do it for you.

    Beauty in form. Not to create but as in
    respiration, to share, to accept and
    return without thought

    feels very much like something you would write now. That use of “respiration” as a mode with which to illustrate commonality has a delicacy, yet force to it, which is akin to breath.

    • It’s interesting to read these old pieces and find much in common with today’s writing. Many of the older poems are contrived and don’t work well at all. The impulse may have been there, but the ability to carry through wasn’t sufficiently developed. This one is much closer to today’s concerns.

