Which Poet, Which Beer (2)

Tastes change. In my younger years I preferred sweeter brown ales, eschewed hoppier, bitter beverages, and seldom branched out. Nowadays, I lean heavily towards the bitter, and when the opportunity presents itself, feel compelled to sample the unknown. Thus when I spied Alaskan Brewing Company’s Alaskan Jalapeño Imperial IPA on tap, I had no choice but to order a pint. We may not normally place the words Alaska and jalapeño alongside each other, but if this Imperial IPA is any indication, perhaps we should. With an odor of hops and capsicum, it felt smooth on the tongue, a little malty, even earthy. Not complex at the outset, but subtle, defying definition and developing over time, in the way a good poem develops. My only complaint would be the lack of heat. But hey, I’m from Texas, and we do jalapeños. This is a beer of multiple cultures, a blend of distinct identities. I think of Joan Naviyuk Kane, and her first book, The Cormorant Hunter’s Wife, in which she writes in “Antistrophic”
Instead of out, I am in,
Trying at the old habit of imperfect definition
As well as the less familiar,
Between falling gold
Kane’s narrative, her mythology and landscape, are not mine, yet they invite me in and envelop my senses, allowing synthesis, acceptance, to occur.
But sometimes I crave the unadorned. The Lone Pint Brewery’s Yellowrose IPA, a single malt, single hop concoction, startled me. Surprisingly mellow in the mouth, it imparts grapefruit and perhaps pineapple with a hint of something I can’t readily identify. Strong yet delicate, infinitely interesting, Yellowrose is most definitely a celebration of simplicity and craft – a few ingredients combined to create magic. Which may also describe Christina Davis’s book An Ethic. Spare in nature, her work transcends the limits of language, the borders of the page. Her poems blossom anew with each reading, and the farther away I move from them, the more I long to return:
”All Those That Wander,” in its entirety:
After the ark survived the Flood,
it was taken apart
to be made into cages.
This is the nature of religion.
Of course my curiosity leads me down other paths, too. Infamous Brewing Company’s Sweep the Leg peanut butter stout pours with a small head, and tastes of rich malts and coffee, with a little cocoa and, of course, subtle peanut tones. An opaque, dark brown or black, with minimal carbonation, exuding stillness, it isn’t quite what I anticipated, with the peanut butter flavor a tad muted. But the mouthfeel is spot on, and the aftertaste lingers, leaving me requesting more of this unlikely combination, and reminding me of Charles Simic’s Dime-Store Alchemy: The Art of Joseph Cornell, in which he imparts, through prose poems, the experience of viewing Cornell’s enigmatic art. Nothing is quite as you expect it should or could be, yet you go on, somehow understanding. He writes in “Secret Toy”:
In a secret room in a secret house his secret toy sits
listening to its own stillness.
Simic offers openings into Cornell’s art, explains the unexplainable without explanation. I stare into the pint of Sweep the Leg, and find my own stillness. I read Simic and find another. This is what I seek in poetry, what I want in good beer. I have found it.
“Which Poets, Which Beer (2)” first appeared here in October 2015. You will be relieved to hear that I am still conducting research in these matters.
I love this. I’ve certainly thought of beer and poetry together (and I’ve written my fair share of poetry while beer worked its magic), but I’ve never thought to compare certain poems with certain beers. You’ve also introduced me to some new poets and reminded me why I love Charles Simic. Well done, sir.
LikeLiked by 2 people
For some unknown reason, I tend to enjoy odd pairings. 😄
LikeLike
Ballast Point has a wonderful Habanero IPA that I absolutely love, and to be honest I have written quite a bit of poetry while enjoying beers!
Beer is my muse at times! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
That Ballast Point IPA made me sweat! Great flavor, but with a bite.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Your beer descriptions are much more evocative than mine. Wonderful!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ha. To refine your descriptive powers, I recommend that you sample seven or eight every day for a month.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sounds like a challenge I could get embrace.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s just a starting point. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
I like the way you think.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have these rare moments of clarity…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not so rare, as far as I can tell.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ha!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, just back home from my birthday night out, I’d normally join you in your collective praise of the golden ale, but alas and a lack, I’ve over consumed, and not capable of having any more, oh, of, whatever I’m trying to talk about
LikeLiked by 1 person
My condolences! I’ll think of you later today as I’m conducting my, uh, research.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hello there! Not to seem like I’m bragging but I never Drink and Write; there has been one time when I took a break from a tragedy piece of Literature..got a beer…then ate snacks lol. However, Instagram. You can find me @ writer_author_t_ponder
my new self-published Books are available:
http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/Tponderpublishing
LikeLiked by 1 person
I, too, try not to write under the influence…
LikeLike
your work here is a fine read and truly satisfying to the scribe/ imbiber at this end/
thanx sir, Gray
LikeLiked by 1 person
You are very welcome, and thank you for dropping in!
LikeLike
I think this research project may run into many years Robert. I look forward to the many fine reads and poetic thoughts, like these, as you struggle through.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is a struggle, Davy, but I shall prevail!
LikeLike
Beer and poetry pairings! I adore this – and you’ve given me IDEAS now for future evenings on the porch with beloved friends. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Sarah. Throw in some cheese (but not in the beer) and you have the makings for a fine evening! 😃
LikeLiked by 1 person
Beer and poetry, Robert, two subjects close to my heart.
“out here where real estate agents
explore the frontiers of sleaze
I default to fish tacos,
pale ale, unease”
JIM
LikeLiked by 1 person
That default seems familiar to me. Ah, fish tacos!
LikeLiked by 1 person
This was nice, please visit my blog and follow if you like my work!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you for stopping by.
LikeLike
Now I’m thirsty! The Christina Davis piece is stunning, Bob. Thanks for sharing that, especially, in the rich context of these observations.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have the biggest poetry crush on Christina Davis! I love her writing!
LikeLike
A delight to read! Who knew craft beers could be so eloquent?!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, they are! And thank you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Peanut Butter Stouts are pretty great! I like them like you described with the peanut butter flavor muted slightly. It can over power the flavor of a beer quick!
LikeLike
I agree. Though I enjoy flavored beer, I still want them to taste like beer. Funny how that is. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
What a brilliant idea, pairing beer with poetry. Fancying oneself as a (mediocre-to-fair)
poet (myself), one wonders what beer one’s verse styles might be paired with. I’ll withhold any potentially biassing information about my specific tastes in beer until judgement is passed. Any thoughts? (please don’t let him pick a mediocre-to crappy beer…!)
DM
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, I think Founders Brewing Company’s Breakfast Stout would mesh nicely with your poetry! Strong and caffeinated!
LikeLike
I also am intrigued by the juxtaposition of the hop and the stanza. Don’t share the taste in beer, but you know I like your poems…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe we’ve hit upon a new poetry term – the variable hop(s)!
LikeLike
This is certainly a fine idea, pairing beer with poetry: genius 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Ginni. Just combining two loves…
LikeLike