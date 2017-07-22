Not Blame Your Pleasure
Because vision limits options, I close my eyes.
Becoming urges patience.
The morning after I didn’t die, I took breakfast in bed.
Arrival stamps the difference between waiting and choice.
Expectation, too, extends its squeeze, rendering sleep impossible.
I ride the bike and go nowhere, or walk steadily, covering the same ground.
Which will claim me first? An occlusion, gravity or unchecked growth?
Anticipation replaces one sigh with another: I have three falls from two roofs.
A friend has named me executor of his estate, and now the race is on.
The path to the void seems straight only near its end.
My ashes will one day soil someone’s morning.
“Not Blame Your Pleasure” first appeared here in November 2015.
I love all the nuances of this, and that most quotable line:
“Becoming urges patience.”
Nothing in Bartlett’s to beat it!
Ha! And thank you.
Bam! Amazing as usual, Robert!
Thank you, DJ!
Lovely, thoughtful and thought-provoking.
Thank you, Sherron. Much appreciated.
Beautiful❤
Thanks very much.
Lovely but sorrowful, Robert.. I hope you are doing okay xx
Doing fine, Christy. Thanks for your concern.
“Arrival stamps the difference between waiting and choice.” Yes.
Again, an amazingly thought provoking poem, …wonderful…
