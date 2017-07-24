



Return (El Salvador, 1983)

Two years with no word.

The stick you planted

sprouted leaves last spring,

restoring hope. We had long

thought it dead. Two leaves

and a bud. A note

scrawled on a dollar bill,

unsigned and smuggled out

by some kindly stranger.

This is not much.

We can do little

but watch the tree grow

while you count steps

and deny the walls of a room

that light never touches.

“Return (El Salvador, 1983)” first appeared here in June 2015.