Poem Up at Birch Gang Review Posted on July 25, 2017 by robert okaji My poem "Landscape with Jar" is live in Issue 2.1 of Birch Gang Review.
Well done Robert, I’m following all your works with great interest, but I’m quite unaccustomed to this fascinating world of poetry…
Thanks, Ivor. The world of poetry is a strange but wonderful place!
Congratulations
Thank you, PS!
Beautiful poem, quite evocative. You are on a roll with journal publications. Congratulations!
You’re very kind, Adriene. Thanks very much.
Congratulations! You deserve all the good recognition.
Thank you, Sherron. It’s always a pleasure to have something published.
Congratulations. I hope to follow in your footsteps.
Thanks, Ali! Keep writing, keep reading. Revise, revise, revise! Above all, don’t let rejections discourage you – they’re part of the game.
Robert thanks for taking the time to offer your encouragement. I appreciate your poetry greatly.
We’re all in the same boat, Ali – looking for readers. Persistence is the key.
