Firewood

For two years the oak

loomed, leafless.

We had aged

together, but somehow

I survived the drought

and ice storms, the

regret and wilt,

the explosions within,

and it did not.

I do not know

the rituals of trees,

how they mourn

a passing, or if

the sighs I hear

betray only my own

frailties, but even

as I fuel the saw and

tighten the chain,

I look carefully

for new growth.

“Firewood” is included in my forthcoming chapbook, From Every Moment a Second, available for pre-publication order (shipping in October) at Finishing Line Press.