For two years the oak
loomed, leafless.
We had aged
together, but somehow
I survived the drought
and ice storms, the
regret and wilt,
the explosions within,
and it did not.

I do not know
the rituals of trees,
how they mourn
a passing, or if
the sighs I hear
betray only my own
frailties, but even
as I fuel the saw and
tighten the chain,
I look carefully
for new growth.

“Firewood” is included in my forthcoming chapbook, From Every Moment a Second, available for pre-publication order (shipping in October) at Finishing Line Press.

  2. Maybe they mourn like elephants, deeply, cyclically. Returning to the same spot yearly. Silent contemplations; releasing leaves to accompany them on their journey… Your words stimulate the synapsis. Great poem!

  5. I feel this one, Bob. Just a month or so ago, I noticed the towering SIberian elm that has been dead for two years (multiple dessicated trunks chainsawed last summer) seems to be sending up new growth from her roots. It’s all I can do to resist throwing a baby shower..

      • I was at a Puja (fire ceremony) last night in the woods in Germany, the large and low glowing yellow moon peaking between the trees. It was magical! We, wood and humans, all essentially are made from the same material. In cutting down trees we are hurting ourselves yet at the same time without trees and their fire burning nature and warmth, we would never have survived in the first place.

