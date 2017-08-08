Two Cranes on a Snowy Pine (after Hokusai)

Who knows where bird

begins and tree

ends,

which branch shifts

snow, which bears

eternity. This, too, will share

joy,

elusive green

and breath,

with no thought

of flight

and night’s

fall.

* * *

“Two Cranes on a Snowy Pine” is included in my forthcoming chapbook, From Every Moment a Second, which is available for pre-publication order until August 11.

The poem first appeared in Panoply in summer, 2016, and was subsequently nominated for a Pushcart Prize. Many thanks to editors Ryn Holmes, Jeff Santosuosso and Andrea Walker for this honor, my first such nomination.

See the woodblock print that sparked this poem: Hokusai