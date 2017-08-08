Two Cranes on a Snowy Pine (after Hokusai)
Who knows where bird
begins and tree
ends,
which branch shifts
snow, which bears
eternity. This, too, will share
joy,
elusive green
and breath,
with no thought
of flight
and night’s
fall.
* * *
“Two Cranes on a Snowy Pine” is included in my forthcoming chapbook, From Every Moment a Second, which is available for pre-publication order until August 11.
The poem first appeared in Panoply in summer, 2016, and was subsequently nominated for a Pushcart Prize. Many thanks to editors Ryn Holmes, Jeff Santosuosso and Andrea Walker for this honor, my first such nomination.
See the woodblock print that sparked this poem: Hokusai
I purposely avoided this poem of yours in my review of FEMAS, as I would have written a 30 page thesis on how beautiful it is. And that photo of the snowy fence…all the secrets of music, art, poetry, Noh… Everything… are in that photo. The existential beauty is dumbfounding!
