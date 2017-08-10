Recording of “To the Lovely Green Beetles Who Carried My Notes into the Afternoon”

Posted on by

“To the Lovely Green Beetles Who Carried My Notes into the Afternoon” first appeared in riverSedge Volume 29, Issue 1, released in October 2016. It is also included in my chapbook, From Every Moment a Second, available for pre-publication order through tomorrow, August 11, from Finishing Line Press.

 

 

 

4 thoughts on “Recording of “To the Lovely Green Beetles Who Carried My Notes into the Afternoon”

  2. Great understated title, Bob. Hope to have my copy in hand soon, too, and I’m planning out from there. When, in general, are you available these days (LMK via e-mail if you want)? How about a block of 1- to 2-hours . . . I’m hatching a plan that may or may not be something novel and unusual. Later, poem-maker!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s