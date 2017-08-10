Recording of “To the Lovely Green Beetles Who Carried My Notes into the Afternoon”

“To the Lovely Green Beetles Who Carried My Notes into the Afternoon” firstappeared in riverSedge Volume 29, Issue 1, released in October 2016. It is also included in my chapbook, From Every Moment a Second, available for pre-publication order through tomorrow, August 11, fromFinishing Line Press.
One of my favourites! Love its whimsy! I could say now, thanks – to the sonorous voice that carried me deeper into the afternoon…
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have been so tempted to actually do this…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great understated title, Bob. Hope to have my copy in hand soon, too, and I’m planning out from there. When, in general, are you available these days (LMK via e-mail if you want)? How about a block of 1- to 2-hours . . . I’m hatching a plan that may or may not be something novel and unusual. Later, poem-maker!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Leigh. I’ll email you.
LikeLike