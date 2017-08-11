Dog
Not away, but after
or contrary,
the reversal indicative
and untoward: scratching,
she spirals to the perfect
spot between us, touching both,
then sighs. In comfort, in ecstasy,
in contentment, who can say?
But we sigh in response.
“Dog” first appeared on the blog in October 2014. The photo is of Apollonia, aka Apple.
Perfection, those doggie moments of shared contentment and comfort.
I don’t want to imagine a life without dogs.
Our little guy is getting older. Big sigh. This was so beautiful Robert.
Thank you, Linda. They age too quickly, don’t they?
Much too quickly. And oh, the love…unconditional and pure.
Nothing like it!
This could be the perfect poem about dogs..and I am a cat guy! Perfect mix of sentiment and existential musing. Whichever editor told you that you need to weird your poems up needs to go [censored] !
Ha! Thank you, Daniel. As I said, at least I learned where to not send my work.
