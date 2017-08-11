Dog

Not away, but after
or contrary,

the reversal indicative
and untoward: scratching,

she spirals to the perfect
spot between us, touching both,

then sighs. In comfort, in ecstasy,
in contentment, who can say?

But we sigh in response.

 

“Dog” first appeared on the blog in October 2014. The photo is of Apollonia, aka Apple.

