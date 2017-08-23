Listening to Cicadas, I See Charlottesville (Ghazal)

Posted on by

Listening to Cicadas, I See Charlottesville (Ghazal)

Shedding one coat, you live in the red, apart
from the rest. Never together, forever apart.

In this sun-drenched field, the cracks drill deeper,
wider, dribbling soil and small lives, expanding, apart.

What falls truer than any words released from this man?
Once divided, never again to touch, always apart.

The electric shrill fluctuates pitch, in unison. Hundreds
of tymbals, shredding dusk, now together, then apart.

You narrow your eye to a slit, but still see the entire
spectrum. Wing clicks, stridulation. Whole yet apart.

Shearing syllables, I learn the language of half-truth.
What is my name? I reach for that fragment. It falls apart.

26 thoughts on “Listening to Cicadas, I See Charlottesville (Ghazal)

  2. Strong – sets my brain into a spin! Can be read at least two ways … poet observing metaphor … but also: what if “this man” is capable of observing his own falling, his own “always apart”? Would he be capable of changing his pattern, halting his “electric shrill”? (Something to ponder as I struggle with understanding you-can-guess-who.)

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply

  4. I love this, Robert. The metaphor of the cicada song–yes, it does seem this country is forever apart. I really admire how you did this as a ghazal. (And weirdly, I was thinking about ghazals about a week ago.) 🙂

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply

    • Thanks, Merril. I hadn’t attempted ghazals in quite a while, but a month or so ago I started writing them again. I didn’t manage to include all of the conventions in this one, but somehow that’s the way the poem flows.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply

    • They’re active here, and something about their sound rising and falling and abruptly ending, combined with the way they separate themselves, squeezing out of and shedding their external bodies, suggested the sense of “apartness.” Dunno. Probably a stretch, but it’s the way my mind works. 🙂

      Like

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s