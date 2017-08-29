Scarecrow on COMMON DREAMS

I was delighted to see my poem “Scarecrow Calls Out the Man” reprinted on the progressive, non-profit journalism site Common Dreams and that the heading of the “Further” column, “The Smallness of You,” is extracted from the poem.
Read the column here.
Scarecrow is indeed getting around.
Recognition well deserved.
Thanks, Ken. It’s really amazing – Common Dreams has a large subscription base.
Awesome, Bob! And timely. Will Scarecrow get his own book one day?
I have no plans for one, but you never know. 🙂
Wonderful! Really cool when folks get you, isn’t it.
It really is, Sherron. I’m much more used to people shaking their heads and saying “what the hell?” 🙂
Scarecrow was made to observe and warn, and he’s really getting to serve his purpose. Also, he’s got all the best kinds of friends, and lots of them. 🐦🌽💞
Scarecrow’s voice is certainly getting heard these days. Let’s hope it doesn’t go to his head (which probably has room for expansion, depending upon the stuffing).
This is great, Robert. Glad Scarecrow is getting a widespread voice!
Thanks, Betty. This is one of those unexpected benefits to publication – sometimes a new audience pops up. Mostly I just send out the poems and hope for the best. 😀
Let’s hope that Karma comes calling soon…(K)
