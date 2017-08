Links to my publications, March – May 2017.

West Texas Literary Review

“Gulf”

Quiet Letter

“Memory and Closets”

“Strollermelon”

“Cutting Down the Anniversary Pine”

LCk Publishing

Sault St. Marie

Rat’s Ass Review

“Sensing My Dismay at the Election Results, My Wife’s Dog Presses against Me”

La Presa

“Even the Light”

Oxidant|Engine

“When to Say Goodbye“

GFT Presents: One in Four

“Scarecrow Believes”

“The Boy Who Wouldn’t Hoe Corn”