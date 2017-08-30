Scarecrow Popped Up in Los Angeles

I learned early this morning that my poem “Scarecrow Calls Out the Man” had been reprinted again, this time by CityWatch, a publication out of LA devoted to politics, perspectives and participation. I’m thrilled that Scarecrow’s voice is resonating…
You really are everywhere! Yay!
Never had this happen before!
What’s next? People? The National Enquirer? Wheaties box?
Ooh, I hope The National Enquirer!
“Texas poet sells beer to aliens!”
They’d probably pay to NOT listen to me read to them.
Scarecrow for president! Congrats, Robert. Well deserved.
Thanks, Sabrina. Hmm… I wonder what his campaign slogan would be.
well done Robert…and well deserved!!
Thank you!
You’ve got a good product there. I’m a huge fan of anthropomorphism so you had me at Scarecrow, but his thoughts are provided by you, and we all know you’ve got good thoughts.
Is it odd that it ended up in a publication without your prior knowledge?
Thanks, Tami. It might seem a tad odd if a publication devoted exclusively to poetry had done so, but it’s fairly common in the cultural/political sphere. Frankly, I love the reprinting/reblogging. In my view, the point of writing these poems is to communicate, and having the work exposed to larger audiences can only further that goal. But yeah, it would be nice to know that it was happening.
Very cool
Thanks very much!
You are welcome 😊
Well earned kudos, Bo.
And to Bob, as well! (Damn phone!)
Yeah, yeah. Blame it on the phone. I would. Ha! 😁
🙂
Well, Scarebro thanks you, too. 😬
You’ve started a whole new movement. I agree with Desert Dweller – Scarecrow for president!
I love it! Ha.
Wonderful when a artist of Mr. Okaji’s brilliance uses his talents to such ends. I think of Whittier’s poems about slavery and the war.
You are too kind, Bob. Thank you. Words are my best tools.
“AN artist of Mr. Okaji’s brilliance” Sorry about the typo
Ha! My eye corrected that. Never would have noticed.
Wow, that was an epic poem – really enjoyed that, thank you for my morning pick me up 🙂
congrats, robert –
