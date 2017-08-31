Years ago, I worked in a library…

Incongruities

so little depends

upon

the half-Japanese

bookman

reading Italian

haiku

in the Texas

library.

Once again, my apologies to William Carlos Williams, whose poetry inspires and therefore often bears the brunt of my little diversions into whimsy. “Incongruities” first appeared here in October 2015. The original WCW poem can be found here.