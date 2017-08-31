Years ago, I worked in a library…
Incongruities
so little depends
upon
the half-Japanese
bookman
reading Italian
haiku
in the Texas
library.
Once again, my apologies to William Carlos Williams, whose poetry inspires and therefore often bears the brunt of my little diversions into whimsy. “Incongruities” first appeared here in October 2015. The original WCW poem can be found here.
Spotting incongruities is one of my favorite pastimes.
My life has been chock full of incongruities!
Aha! So that’s how I found your blog!
Of course!
Great post !! 👍😊
Thank you.
You are welcome 😊
Love this poem!
Thank you, Sherron.
A gem!
Sometimes you have to play around. 🙂
You had me at the picture of the wheelbarrow…
Ha! Couldn’t resist.
MARVELOUS HAIKU-POEM BOB. HOW DO YOU CONSISTENTLY
TURN OUT SUCH GEMS? PLEASE LET ME KNOW WHERE I CAN
ORDER YOUR NEW BOOK…AND I DON’T WANT A FREEBIE. *G*
OBI-RON-KENOBI
Thank you, Obi-Ron. I’ll send you a link.
This is completely fantastic! And that is not the jet lag talking…
Oh yes it is!
I feel like I crossed about 80 time zones. All that hurricane humidity drained my energy, and now being back in Nihon and the humidity… It’s non-stop enervation…
The sun is shining in Austin. It’s going to be a steamy day…
Oh that Texas humidity. I’ll never forget walking out of DFW Airport my first time and almost literally running into a wall of humidity. I was 15 and it was like nothing I had ever felt. I was used to minus 40 C winters…not walls of heat/air/water! 🙂
I can totally see WCW in this. Odd thing is I guessed that it was the red wheelbarrow even before I clicked the link. So congratulations, WCW would have been proud.
Thanks, Fiza. 😃
A few years ago, I lived in Ireland. One night, my neighbors tried to make me feel at home. So we had hotdogs: German bratwurst on French bread; Americsn food, cooked by Irish.
Yes! My first Chinese food experience was in Naples, Italy…
Absolutely beautiful! Thank you.
Thank you!
That poem is ripe for riffing. (I’ve done it myself, in fact). I can picture you in that situation well…(K)
It is indeed ripe! As is “This is Just to Say,” another favorite.
Homage and extension, works well!
