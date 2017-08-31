Incongruities

Posted on by

image

Years ago, I worked in a library…

Incongruities

so little depends
upon

the half-Japanese
bookman

reading Italian
haiku

in the Texas
library.

Once again, my apologies to William Carlos Williams, whose poetry inspires and therefore often bears the brunt of my little diversions into whimsy. “Incongruities” first appeared here in October 2015. The original WCW poem can be found here.

image

29 thoughts on “Incongruities

  6. MARVELOUS HAIKU-POEM BOB. HOW DO YOU CONSISTENTLY
    TURN OUT SUCH GEMS? PLEASE LET ME KNOW WHERE I CAN
    ORDER YOUR NEW BOOK…AND I DON’T WANT A FREEBIE. *G*

    OBI-RON-KENOBI

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s