Three Cinquains under the Moon (for Adelaide Crapsey)

These were originally written for a “Full Moon Social” celebration hosted by Jeff Schwaner in October 2014..

October 8, 1914

Listen…

three silences

none harsher than your breath

dissipating into the night’s

bright mouth.

Later

Rainfall

and wind. How I

would like to have touched you

if only with words trembling from

my lips.

October 8, 2014

A moon

that we might share

from mountain to the sea

a gift belonging to no one

but you.

Adelaide Crapsey’s last full moon lit the skies on October 4, 1914. She died four days later, at age 36. A poet well ahead of her time, she created the American cinquain, a five-line form of 22 syllables which I have followed in these three poems.

I discovered only after-the-fact that the Full Moon Social Jeff Schwaner hosted on October 8, 2014 fell on the 100th anniversary of Adelaide’s death. These poems were written with that particular evening still looming brightly in mind, to honor Adelaide Crapsey and the moon, whose separate but entwined lights we still share and celebrate.

In my hand is a copy of a slim volume of her poetry, titled Verse and published posthumously in 1915. The following cinquain is from this book:

Moon-Shadows

Still as

On windless nights

The moon-cast shadows are,

So still will be my heart when I

Am dead.

Those interested in further details on Adelaide Crapsey might look here: http://www.poetryfoundation.org/bio/adelaide-crapsey