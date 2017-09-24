Poem Nominated for Best of the Net

My poem “When to Say Goodbye” has been submitted to the Best of the Net 2017 anthology by the editors of Oxidant Engine. I’m honored to be nominated alongside one of my favorite poets, Khaty Xiong.
Congratulations!
Thanks, Andrew.
You’re welcome.
Way to go, Bob!! Do readers get to vote on them at some point?
Thanks, Leigh. I think Sundress Publications makes all the editorial decisions. Sort of like the Pushcart Prize, but online publications only, and no public votes.
Congratulations!
Thank you very much.
That’s fantastic…congratulations!
Thank you!
Congrats
Thank you very much.
So proud of you, Sir Robert!
Thank you, Ms. H!
Reblogged this on SLHARPERPOETRY and commented:
Congratulations to Robert Okaji on this fabulous poem’s Best of the Net 2017 nomination!
And thank you for sharing the news!
Great news! Congrats. (K)
Thank you, Kerfe. These things are always unexpected and mind boggling. 🙂
should not be unexpected…
I’m seldom surprised when a poem is rejected. 😃 But acceptances are less usual, and awards or nominations for awards are true rarities.
WOW!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Thank you, Luanne. The poem was drafted during the August 2015 30-30 challenge!
Super!
Thanks, Leslie!
That’s great news Robert, wishing you the best of luck.
To me, the nomination is the true honor – the fact that someone thought enough of something I wrote to nominate it is beyond the pale.
This is great! Congratulations!
Thanks, Daniel. Very humbling.
Beautifully written. Congratulations.
bowing
to your
recognition 🙂
Congratulations!
Well deserved, Bob.
Congratulations, Robert!
Congratulations!
