A Word is Not a Home
A word is not a home
but we set our tables
between its walls,
cook meals, annoy
friends, abuse ourselves.
Sometimes I misplace
one, and can’t find
my house, much less
the window’s desk
or the chair behind it.
But if I wait, something
always takes form in the fog,
an arm, a ribcage, a feathered
hope struggling to emerge.
Inept, I take comfort
in these apparitions,
accept their offerings,
lose myself in mystery,
find shelter there
in the hollowed curves.
You’ve managed, once again, to distill the workings of the mind perfectly. Oh I know that fog well. (K)
I just hope the fog keeps clearing for me!
I kind of like it, although those around me are often baffled by what I say…
Ha!
I absolutely love this! I am a big word-forgetter, and you explain this feeling so well. I never thought this feeling would make such a great poem!
Thank you, Maggie. Little moments like this comprise my day, so I try to take advantage of them. Sometimes it works. 🙂
Loved it.. ❤
Thanks for sharing …
I’m so pleased you liked it. Thank you for reading!
Nice one
Thanks very much, Maurice.
yes.
Thank you, Nancie.
Beautiful to think of waiting in the fog for mystery to relax and allow some “feathered hope” to emerge and wait with me. This is a great patience poem!
I’m better off when being patient!
“Sometimes I misplace one, and can’t find my house…”. Yet anther world-class poetic sentiment. This is why you are so completely and thoroughly Okaji SENSEI!
Thank you, Daniel. Those words are sometimes difficult to find!
If they are hard to find then you certainly are the Indian Jones of Words: always finding literary artifacts in any/all circumstances…
You’ve depicted our/my disjointed and fuzzy thoughts perfectly, I especially love the line, “an arm, a ribcage, a feathered hope struggling to emerge”
