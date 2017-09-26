Letter from Insomnia
Accepting Li Po’s tragedy,
apocryphal or not,
we embrace her imperfect
reflection
rippling in the breeze,
but manage to surface.
I once thought I would name a child Luna
and she would glow at night
and like Hendrix, kiss the sky.
But that was whimsy
and only candles light this room
at this hour
on this particular day
in this year of the snake.
And what fool would reach for a stone orbiting at
1,023 meters per second?
There are clouds to consider, the stars
and the scattering rain
and of course wine
and the possibilities within each glass
and the drops therein.
We must discuss these matters
under her gaze, where smallness gathers.
* * *
This originally appeared in Middle Gray in October, 2013. It was written in response to a poem my friend Michael sent me, replying to this poem.
Superb.
You’re very kind. Thank you.
A most fullsome Edge, O. Wonder and Wonderful and that not always so easy to fit within such confines. Thanks to friend Michael for the prompt. We all deserve this poem, good sir!
Thank you, J. Much appreciated.
I love this! Such beautifully and visually spoken reflections on mid-night pondering when sleep eludes us. Thank you, this put a bit of sparkle in my day.
Thank you, Kathleen.
Reblogged this on BLUE HYDRANGEAS and commented:
I am grateful for poetry! It allows us to examine experiences and concepts from different perspectives using figurative and metaphorical language. This poem posted by “O at the Edges” beautifully and visually speaks on reflections of mid-night pondering when sleep eludes us. He references Li
Po, a prolific Chinese poet from the ancient “Golden Age” of Chinese poetry, whose poems celebrated friendship, nature, solitude, and the joys of drinking wine. True or not, legend includes tales of Li Po’s drunkenness and chivalry, and include the story that he drowned when reaching from his boat to grasp the moon’s reflection in the river. Robert Tokaji references LI Po’s ancient legend of tragedy with the moon, as background and comparison for his own experience this night with insomnia. It added sparkle to my day. I love it!
Thanks for reblogging, Kathleen, and for your kind words.
“There are clouds to consider”… great line!
Clouds always make me think. 🙂
There is nothing like floating on your back in the Sea of Japan, watching the clouds go by as you bob on the waves… (with a belly full of Asahi Super Dry of course!). 素敵!!
I enjoyed this so very much. I wish I knew how to save a copy to share with my daughters. I like the way the poem dances.
Thank you, Dennis. If you provide your email address, I’ll send you a word document of the poem. You can reach me at robertokaji AT yahoo DOTCOM.
Thanks in advance for a copy of your poem. Your dance with language is truly beautiful.
You are very welcome.
Loved this one!
Thanks, Barbara!
