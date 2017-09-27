Laolao Pavilion (after Li Po)

Another attempt at adapting Li Po. A note on Chinese-poems.com stated “at this time, the breaking of a willow twig was part of formal leave-taking.”

Where do more hearts break under heaven?
This sad pavilion, where visitors part,
the spring wind whispers bitter goodbyes
and willow twigs never mend.

Transliteration from Chinese-poems.com:

Heaven below damage heart place
Laolao see off visitor pavilion
Spring wind know parting sorrow
Not send willow twig green.

  4. Here is the original Chinese text：

    天下傷心處，勞勞送客亭。
    春風知別苦，不遣柳條青。

    Chinese grammar is different to English so the reading of a word-for-word ‘translation’ (like Google translate, for example) may direct a reader onto a different path. While it is valid to free associate, know that you have deviate from the original meaning of Li Bai’s poem.

