Poem Published in Wildness

I am grateful that my poem “Yellow, Lost” has been published in wildness, Issue no. 10. wildness is an imprint of Platypus Press, which published my work Interval’s Night, a mini-digital chapbook, last December in their 2412 series. If you’re not familiar with wildness, check it out. Last fall Poets & Writers named it in their article Nine New Lit Mags You Need to Read.
Congrats again, Bob! Great poem – and I loved your bio!
Thanks, Lynne. I won a t-shirt for catching that goat, but someone snatched it the following summer, nearly 50 years ago. Still, a proud accomplishment! 🙂
Congratulations!
Thanks, Andrew!
You’re welcome.
