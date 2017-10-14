Bandera
I offer nothing in return, and in offering, receive.
My mouth is a river
whose current bears no words,
but the silence is not of my making.
Notice the streets and their grey
hunger, the rain and the sun
passing by much
as one passes an unopened door.
That question, unvoiced.
That shiver preceding the icy touch.
You may deny my motives.
You may deny my existence and
the very notion of shape unto form.
I offer nothing, and in offering, receive.
“Bandera” first appeared here in May 2015, and was subsequently published in The Basil O’Flaherty in November 2016.
I read somewhere about leaving some space in your life for others to fill. It’s a good thought. There needs to be an opening or nothing will be able to get in. (K)
We may become too cautious to leave space for others. That is, sad to say, my experience.
I think that’s true. It’s hard to let down the defenses.
I rarely regret letting down my defenses, but perhaps it’s because I so seldom do.
