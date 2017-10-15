Directive to the Circumspect Texan
When the vowel trips through the consonant and knots
the tongue, remember this: artifice. A making. In one
hand, a knife. On the table, cured flesh and fermented
products. Imagine uncertain lighting, laughter, a narrow
opening and the uphill walk three days into the parametric
world of occlusion. Tell no untruths. Mention refrigerators
and your proficiency with duck. Admit failure and order
a second pilz. Listen. Discuss heat and issues of space,
personnel logistics and the pleasure of July departures.
Cite advertising and Ashbery. Savor what is rightly not
yours. Embrace inadequacy. Forego dessert. Express
true gratitude. Say y’all. Shake hands. Find the door.
“Directive to the Circumspect Texan” first appeared here in December 2015.
Wonderful poem…though I find it hard to imagine that there is such a thing as a “circumspect” Texan! In my experience you are all very willing to cast aside wary-ness and embrace risk. A culture built on the very hard work of developing oil reserves and raising cattle is not a circumspect one! 🙂
I suppose it might be how one would define risk.
Risk, and everyday life!
Well, I have to say that I am quite circumspect. Except when I’m not. 😃
As we get older, I think we learn to make peace with our many inadequacies and finally learn to be grateful for all that we do have. 🙂
I don’t think I’ve ever met any circumspect Texan’s, Probably haven’t met any Texan’s at all, but I certainly do like to sit and chat over a few wines, some cheese and savouries, and even a few Aussie beers as well, never one to say no, and probably go home a little laterer than I should. Cheers my friend…
